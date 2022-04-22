Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

