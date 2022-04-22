Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Up 31.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 1,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

