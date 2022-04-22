Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,624,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,080 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,848,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

