Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $330,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TTM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. 447,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

