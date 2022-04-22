Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. ArcBest accounts for 2.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ArcBest by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. 367,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,667. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

