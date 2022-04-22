Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $662,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,034,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.