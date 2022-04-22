Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 3.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.78. 733,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

