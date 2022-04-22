ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.77.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 369,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

