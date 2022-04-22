Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $23.01

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $396.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $23.01 or 0.00058091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,636.72 or 1.00055867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028517 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007878 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

