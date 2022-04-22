CoTrader Hits Market Cap of $930,161.46 (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. CoTrader has a market cap of $930,161.46 and approximately $570.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.