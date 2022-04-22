Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.79

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 65479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Covetrus alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.