Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.79

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 65479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
