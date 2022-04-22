Cowen Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $596.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $546.13.

NYSE UNH opened at $537.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.49. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

