CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 332,957 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

