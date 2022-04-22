Crane (NYSE:CR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

CR stock opened at $109.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

