Credit Suisse Group Boosts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $9.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 261.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,618 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

