Credits Market Cap Tops $6.34 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $51,622.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

