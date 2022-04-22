Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,000 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 349,924 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. 58,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

