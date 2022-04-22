Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,878,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

XYLD stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 981,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,846. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $51.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.