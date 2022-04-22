Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,317 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.81. 8,309,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

