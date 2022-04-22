Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 3,575 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $42.38. 68,370,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,208,957. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

