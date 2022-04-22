Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 375 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,662,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,921,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,572 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.22.

Shares of FB traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,308,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.28. The company has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

