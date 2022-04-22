CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $209.85 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

