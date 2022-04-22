Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.68. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $195.10. 10,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,370. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.