CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

CryptEx (CRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00014109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $485,890.10 and approximately $6,734.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,554.98 or 1.00094366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

