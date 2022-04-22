CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.53 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 294,004 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The company has a market capitalization of £35.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90.
About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)
Read More
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.