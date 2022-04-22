CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.53 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 294,004 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The company has a market capitalization of £35.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90.

About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

