Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
