Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Raised to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

