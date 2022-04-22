Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Raised to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
