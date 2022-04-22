DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $5.90 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DarioHealth by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 70,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in DarioHealth by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

