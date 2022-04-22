Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Databroker has a market cap of $1.85 million and $681.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

