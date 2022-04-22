David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,719 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 3.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 7.27% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 22,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $32.59.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.