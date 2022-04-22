David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Invests $3.96 Million in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.91% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

