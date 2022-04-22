David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth $256,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth $545,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth $981,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. 46,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,300. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

