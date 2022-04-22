David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAPR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 159,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,160. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

