David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJUL traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.