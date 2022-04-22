Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.63. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 18,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.