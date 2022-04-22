Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520 in the last ninety days. 13.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.