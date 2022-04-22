Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $158.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $166.03 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.