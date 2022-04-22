Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $27.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

