Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 0.5%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.20 ($31.40) and last traded at €29.55 ($31.77). 9,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.70 ($31.94).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $555.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.62.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.