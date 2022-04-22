Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.63 Million

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $230.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.18 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $204.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $937.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.16 million to $949.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $968.85 million, with estimates ranging from $949.47 million to $983.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $75.42. 174,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.