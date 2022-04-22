DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.15. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,872,703 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $4,230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $59,961,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

