DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.95 Million

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $12.95 million and $778,752.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,388,099,323 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

