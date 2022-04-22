Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Up 2.8%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.
About Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.