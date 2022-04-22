Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Up 2.8%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

In related news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.