DXdao Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,796.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $750.74 or 0.01898936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $111,796.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00271346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.