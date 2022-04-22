Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.