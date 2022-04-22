Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ELTK opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -2.32. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

