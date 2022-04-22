Eminer Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $150,157.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00104489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

