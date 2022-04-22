EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMX. Zacks Investment Research cut EMX Royalty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EMX opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

