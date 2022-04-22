Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.29. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 68,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Services of America stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

About Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

