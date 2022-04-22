Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $30.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

